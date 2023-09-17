Katy Perry discovered 'real truth' about Russell Brand years before sex abuse claims

Katy Perry and Russell Brand were married for 14 months

Katy Perry and Russell Brand were only married for 14 months before the Roar singer discovered an undisclosed truth about the comedian.

The former couple first met on the set of Brand's film Get Him to the Greek in 2009, and went on to marry a year later.

Perry and Brand's union is in the cross hairs in light of new allegations of rape and sexual assault against the comedian.

In a 2013 interview with Vogue, Perry opened up about her "controlling" ex-husband, describing the marriage as "really hurtful."

“At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, ‘I can’t handle the equalness,'" explained Perry.

Brand untimately told the singer he was divorcing her via text, only moments before she was set to appear on stage for a major concert, as chronicled in Perry's Part of Me concert documentary.

Speaking to the outlet, the Dark Horse singer said at the time, “I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day.”

The information discovered by Perry is unclear, however, it could have something to do with Brand's latest row of allegations.

The comedian is accused of rape and sexual assault by multiple women, with the incidents reportedly occuring between 2006 and 2013.