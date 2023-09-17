Plane crash in Brazil's Amazon kills 14 including crew

Wreckage from the LAMIA Airlines charter that crashed in the mountains of Cerro Gordo, Colombia, on November 29, 2016, carrying members of the Brazilian football team Chapecoense Real. — AFP

Governor of Amazonas state Wilson Lima confirmed Saturday at least 14 people including two crew members died after a plane crashed in the Brazilian state leaving no survivors.

According to the governor's post on X — formerly called Twitter, twelve passengers and two crew were killed in the accident, that occurred in the northern town of Barcelos — a tourist destination.

Media reports from Brazil also indicated that there were no survivors in the aftermath of the plane crash.



News site G1 said the plane was an 18-passenger EMB-110, a twin-engine turboprop manufactured by Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer.



It was said to be on its way from the state capital, Manaus, to Barcelos, about a 90-minute flight.

Located on the Rio Negro, an Amazon tributary, it is bordered by several national parks and other protected areas.

News site UOL said the passengers were Brazilians travelling to the region for sport fishing, citing state security secretary Vinicius Almeida.

The crash comes over four months after an aviation incident took place in the dense forests of the Amazon which killed at least three people including a mother of surviving children, who struggled to be alive in the forest for more than a month.

The plane — a Cessna 206 — was carrying seven people on a route between Araracuara, in Amazonas province, and San Jose del Guaviare, a city in Guaviare province, when it issued a Mayday alert due to engine failure in the early hours of May 1.

Tragically, three adults, including the pilot and the children's mother Magdalena Mucutuy, died as a result of the crash and their bodies were found inside the plane.

The four siblings, aged 13, 9, and 4, as well as a now 12-month-old baby, survived the impact.

An extensive search and rescue operation involving soldiers and local residents was launched in response to their disappearance. The survivors were finally rescued in July.