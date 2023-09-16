VIDEO: What's left of Derna after catastrophic Libya floods that killed 11,300?

The death toll from the devastating Storm Daniel-caused flooding in Libya's coastal city of Derna has risen to 11,300 as authorities continue search efforts for thousands missing.



After Libya floods, another 10,100 individuals are listed as missing in the Mediterranean city, according to Marie el-Drese, the secretary-general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The previous death toll from Libya floods as estimated by health authorities of Derna was 5,500. About 170 additional individuals were killed by the storm elsewhere in the nation.

The figure could reach 20,000, according to Derna's mayor, Abdel-Moneim al-Ghaithi, given how many neighbourhoods were affected.

On Sunday night, flooding in Derna carried away entire families, exposing weaknesses in the oil-rich nation, which has been embroiled in strife ever since a 2011 uprising that deposed long-reigning autocrat Muammar Gaddafi.

“Within seconds the water level suddenly rose,” recounted one injured survivor who said he was swept away with his mother in the late-night ordeal before they both managed to scramble into an empty building downstream, Al Jazeera reported.