Kristin Davis feels honoured to meet Ukrainian refugees during her visit to Moldova

Kristin Davis has recently opened up about her visit to Moldova to meet Ukrainian refugees.



Speaking to DailyMail.com, the Sex and the City star said, “'I feel very honoured to be here in Moldova, spending time with Ukrainian refugees and local communities.”

Davis told the outlet, “They have both come together as one, bringing hope to what is a very sad situation.”

It is reported that over six million refugees from Ukraine have crossed borders into neighbouring countries following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“The challenges the refugees have had to face through being forced to leave their homes is unimaginable,” stated the And Just Like That actress.

Davis explained, “Because of the solidarity and generosity of the Moldovan communities, they have been able to find hope away from home and rebuild their lives.”

Davis, who supports UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, since 2014, remarked, “I was deeply moved by the remarkable strength displayed by refugees in Moldova.”

“No one plans to become a refugee, and despite the heart-wrenching experience of leaving their homes and loved ones, many are restoring their lives in Moldova.”

David added, “This transformation would not have been possible without the kindness of the Moldovan people, who have embraced these refugees, showing them the compassion and support they deserve.”