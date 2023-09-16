Steve Harvey fiercely slams homewrecker rumours about wife Marjorie Elaine Harvey

'I don’t care what nobody says,' Steve Harvey responds to homewrecker rumours about wife

Steve Harvey vehemently refuted homewrecker rumours about his wife on Monday’s episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

Recent hearsay about the Family Feud host’s marriage suggested that his wife, Marjorie, meddled in the television host’s previous marriage with Mary Shackelford.

“The woman I married is a good woman,” Steve began in his radio show.

“She the best thing that ever happened to me. She’s God-fearing, she’s loyal, she’s faithful, and she’s a kind and loving person. I don’t care what nobody says,” he defended his wife’s character.

“And y’all quit talking about she was in my other marriage and ruined it. She didn’t. She was nowhere around that,” he clarified, shutting down any homewrecker rumours.

The 66-year-old comedian split up with his ex-wife Mary, with whom he shares one son, in 2005.

He entered a relationship with Marjorie in 2006, and the couple tied the knot in 2007. They share three children, Morgan (Marjorie’s daughter that Steve adopted), Jason, and Lori.

The power couple has been the subject of many rumours recently, most recently concerning Marjorie’s faithfulness to Steve, which he adamantly denied.

Similarly, fans have also speculated that Marjorie only married Steve for his money, to which he retorted, “We had nothing. She didn’t marry into no lap of riches. I had nothing.”

“I’m tellin’ you this woman got in the hole and built this with me. She didn’t steal nothing’,” he expressed on the radio show.

Now, amidst more attacks on his wife’s character, the television host finally had enough.

“You’re not going to split us up, and we’re not goin’ nowhere, and she is none of what you said she is,” he shut down the haters.

“She is the best chick I know,” he concluded proudly.