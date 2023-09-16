Ellie Taylor reveals second pregnancy with a sweet baby bump snap

Ellie Taylor announces her second pregnancy with a sweet baby bump picture

Ellie Taylor, the Strictly Come Dancing star recently revealed that she is expecting her second child with her husband Phil Black in a heartwarming Instagram post.

The 39-year-old dropped a sweet photo of her growing baby bump while playing with her daughter, Valentina.

"Excited. Terrified. Grateful. Hungry," the comedian captioned the post.

Ellie also shared a sincere message in which she admitted that she had found pregnancy posts on social media 'tricky.'



She wrote, "Ratbag No. 2 - inbound. Pregnancy has been a funny old topic for me over the last few years and I've sometimes found it tricky following prego people online."



The television actress encouraged her followers to unfollow her if the 'inevitable baby spam' will make them feel weird.



Ellie continued, "For anyone in a similar headspace, if the idea of the inevitable baby spam that will follow makes you feel a bit weird, then I lovingly encourage you to be kind to your brainbox and mute or unfollow me."



"I hope you'll be back but whatever your situation, I wish you love and clarity as you continue to navigate your own journey," concluded the soon-to-be mother.