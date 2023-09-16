Special counsel seeks restrictions on Donald Trump's statements in election case

Donald Trump and special prosecutor Jack Smith. Photos by Brandon Bell/Getty Images and Jerry Lampen/AFP via Getty Images

Special Counsel Jack Smith has called for restrictions on former President Donald Trump's public statements regarding his election case.

Smith's office alleges that Trump has engaged in a campaign of disinformation and harassment, aiming to undermine confidence in the legal system.



In a court filing presented on Friday, Smith's team urged Judge Tanya Chutkan to impose narrowly tailored limits on Trump's public remarks outside the courtroom.

The proposed restrictions are deemed necessary to protect potential jurors from potential threats and harassment stemming from Trump's inflammatory public statements, Jack Smith's team of prosecutors asserted.

Prosecutors seek to prevent Donald Trump from making statements concerning the identity, testimony, or credibility of prospective witnesses. They are also requesting limitations on any comments that could be considered disparaging, inflammatory, or intimidating towards parties involved in the case, including witnesses, attorneys, court personnel, or potential jurors.

Donald Trump, currently the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, faces four felony charges related to alleged attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election. Trump has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Judge Chutkan, in the past, cautioned Trump against making statements that could threaten witnesses or influence the jury pool. As part of his release conditions, Trump agreed not to issue threats towards individuals connected to the case.

Earlier this week, Trump filed a motion requesting Judge Chutkan's recusal from the case, citing her past statements about defendants in previous January 6 cases as evidence of bias.

Chutkan has set a trial date for March 4 in the federal case in Washington, one day before "Super Tuesday," a crucial date in the Republican presidential race, where Trump currently leads his rivals in opinion polls by a significant margin.