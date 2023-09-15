What breakfast did Michelle Obama munch every day most of her life — Is it healthy?

Michelle Obama at an American restaurant for breakfast. with a side image of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. — Twitter @washingtonpost

For breakfast, the majority of Americans would often have eggs, pancakes, muffins, coffee, oatmeal, cereal or fruit bowls with yoghurt, however, former first lady Michelle Obama would consistently eat a less-than-exciting meal.



Michelle Obama spoke about how she would only eat a plain peanut butter and jelly sandwich for breakfast on the first episode of her podcast Your Mama's Kitchen, which is co-produced by Higher Ground (Barack Obama and Michelle's media company).



“I was kind of a picky eater. I didn’t like any breakfast-anything. And my brother, who ate breakfast all the time, thought I was crazy,” she said. “We had big breakfasts because my brother, he was a growing athlete. So it was everything — cereal followed by scrambled or fried eggs followed by lots of toast and bacon and link sausage. So breakfast was big.”

“Everybody else in the whole household, on the whole planet, loved breakfast food except for [me] ... I despised breakfast.”

Michelle remembers her mother, Marian Robinson, making desperate attempts to “force” her to eat breakfast because she was “really stubborn", Hola reported.

“[I ate] peanut butter and jelly every morning until I went to college. That was all I really liked,” she said. “It was sort of a compromise that I made with my mother because it’s got peanuts, that’s protein, a little bit of oil. Nothing’s wrong with bread if we’re having toast, why can’t I have it in a sandwich form and jelly? Everybody was having jelly on their toast.”

Obama revealed she would “literally” eat the same peanut butter and jelly sandwich “every morning for most of my life.”

Did Michelle Obama's PB&J sandwich include any nutrients?

The nutritional benefits of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, which include protein, fibre, and more, can make it satisfying and energy-dense even though it may sound like a simple meal loaded with tonnes of sugars. According to ESPN, the fat in peanut butter is primarily good fat, which, when combined with the sweetness of the jelly and the carbs from the bread, can be very energising.

At what point Michelle Obama began consuming additional meals outside breakfast?

Michelle acknowledged that she first developed a taste for eating eggs in college. "I'm really into everything now. Give me benedict eggs. Any way you like your eggs," she continued.

Will Michelle Obama ever stop consuming PB&J sandwiches?

“I think I kind of OD’ed on it. I don’t do it as much anymore,” she told the host. Obama also said she stopped making them as an adult because her daughter, Malia Obama, was allergic to peanut butter as a child.

