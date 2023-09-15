Sia’s album ‘Reasonable Woman’ inspired by a 'very dark’ period of her life

Sia’s album ‘Reasonable Woman’ was inspired by a very ‘dark’ period of her life

Sia’s forthcoming album, Reasonable Woman, was inspired by a very 'dark time' following the singer’s divorce from Erik Anders Lang in 2016.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on Thursday, the Australian singer-songwriter opened up about her debilitating depression that lasted years after the separation and ultimately fueled her creative process.

“Well, actually, the truth is that I had just been every now and again writing a song here or there for the last six, seven years,” she told Lowe.

“I got divorced and that really threw me for a loop. That was such a dark time that I was in bed for three years, really, really severely depressed. And so I couldn’t really do anything for that period of time,” she reflected.

The nine-time Grammy nominee recalled how she would sporadically work on songs while grieving the end of her marriage for years, until she finally had enough material for an album.

“And then, finally, it just turned out we had enough songs to make an album, enough good ones,” she recounted.

“So I just rely on my management to tell me when we’ve got enough good ones because I don’t really… I can tell when I think one is particularly good - I think I can tell - but they tell me when we’ve got 11 ot 12 or 13 good ones, real good ones,” the Elastic Heart explained.

Reasonable Woman, slated to be released in Spring 2024, marks Sia’s first solo album released since Everyday Is Christmas in 2017. That was around the same time as her divorce with Lang, who is a filmmaker, around two years after the pair tied the knot.

As a preview to the anticipated comeback album, Sia dropped its leading single, Gimme Love, on Wednesday.