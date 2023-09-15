Beyoncé takes break from Renaissance World tour for THIS reason

Beyoncé Beyoncé celebrated her birthday in the best way possible. According to a source, the 42-year-old singer took a break from her Renaissance World Tour to have a "beautiful family vacation to celebrate her birthday."



The Grammy winner, who is married to JAY-Z, 53, and has a daughter Blue Ivy, 11, and twins, daughter Rumi, and son Sir, 6, with the rapper, spent her vacation at The Brando Resort in French Polynesia.

“It was a nice break for Beyoncé,” the source tells People magazine. “The tour has been intense. She needed to recharge for a few days.”

According to the insider, the family "rented several private villas" and spent a lot of precious time altogether.

They say, “They enjoyed the beach, had family dinners, and engaged in several resort activities. Everyone had the best time.”

The Break My Soul singer reportedly travelled with her family immediately following her birthday concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 4. They arrived in time for her to start the North American section of her tour on September 11 in Vancouver.

The CUFF IT singer also shared an Instagram carousel of her backstage party, including photographs with her parents, Mathew and Tina Knowles, and husband JAY-Z, as well as the disco ball-themed cake and balloons she was given.



