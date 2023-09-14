Danny Masterson’s wife has ‘no plans’ to divorce despite actor’s prison sentence

Bijou Phillips wife of Danny Masterson is not planning to split with her husband despite the actor was found guilty on two counts of rape and was given 30 years in prison.

According to sources cited by People Magazine, Philips, 43, is “distraught” after the trial of her husband and is seeking comfort from family and friends, who have “surrounded” her.

“She has had a very difficult time since the conviction,” the insider said. “She loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all.”

She is also “hopeful” about a future appeal for the sentence.

Masterson was accused of forcibly raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. The That ’70s Show actor was charged with it in 2020 but the previous prosecution ended up as a mistrial last year.

The verdict was announced after jurors deliberated for more than seven days, in which a third count of rape resulted in a hung jury, per Los Angeles Times.

Philips was present when the verdict was announced last week in court alongside members of his family. After the sentence was announced, Masterson was seen blowing a kiss to his wife before being led away to prison in a court sketch.

However, per L.A. reporter Meghann Cuniff, Masterson did not give much of a reaction but his family members were “fighting back tears” and Philips also began to cry.

A previous source told People that Phillips was “shocked and devastated” by the conviction as she was not prepared for it.