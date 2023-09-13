Tom Holland tees up family fun

Trading in his scripts and Spider-Man attire, Tom Holland opted for a game of golf as he made his way to a celebrity Pro-Am tournament on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old actor arrived at Virginia Water's Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey, accompanied by his strikingly similar-looking brothers in what appeared to be a family golf outing.

Among his siblings, Tom was joined by his twin brothers, 24-year-old Harry and Sam, along with his younger brother Paddy, who is 18, for a day of sports and leisure.

Despite Tom's occasional jests about his height in the past, he seemed to share the same stature and build as his younger siblings, who also boasted the same mop of brown hair.

In a remarkable display of following in his older brother's footsteps, Harry, in particular, has pursued an acting career, frequently seen alongside Tom on various film sets.

He has made notable appearances in several of Tom's recent movies, including The Impossible, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Cherry. Notably, he even directed the 2020 short film, Roses for Lily.

The youngest of the Holland clan, Paddy, has also ventured into acting, with roles in the show Invasion and films such as Holmes and Watson. He recently secured a role in the Netflix series Lockwood & Co.

Meanwhile, Sam, who briefly appeared in The Impossible, has taken a different path as a chef and launched his own website, Sam Holland Food, where he shares beloved family recipes.