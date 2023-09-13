Meghan Markle using her kids to 'shape public image' in 'calculated' move

file footage

Meghan Markle is being accused of using a “tried-and-true” PR strategy in her first speech since arriving in Germany.



The Duchess of Sussex joined Prince Harry in Dusseldorf for the remainder of Invictus Games, and attended a wheelchair basketball first thing upon arrival.

During her speech, Meghan explained the reason behind her absence for the last four days of the game event, revealing she wanted to spend more time with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

PR expert Renae Smith weighed in on her speech in a discussion with Daily Express US, explaining that citing a personal family anecdotes is a “calculated” strategy to appear more relatable.

However, for the Duchess, Smith expressed it could threaten her “authenticity,” raising questions over her role as a committed mother.

"While she may genuinely prioritise her children, there is a risk of this assertion coming across as a calculated move to shape her public image,” the expert explained.

"Overemphasis on certain aspects of their lives, such as motherhood or ‘relatability’ in Meghan's case, can potentially undermine the perceived authenticity of their statements,” she continued.

"The public is often astute in discerning whether an assertion is heartfelt or part of a strategic narrative,” Smith added.