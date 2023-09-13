Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips seeks solace with brother-in-law Jordan amidst prison sentence

Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips has made her first public appearance since her husband, Danny was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on r*pe charges.

Exclusive photos obtained by Daily Mail reveal the 43-year-old actress seeking support from her spouse's family while adapting to her new life at the couple's property in Santa Ynez Valley.

Throughout her husband's two se*ual assault trials, Bijou Phillips had steadfastly stood by him during the legal proceedings.

However, these recent images capture a poignant moment as she was consoled by her brother-in-law, Jordan Masterson. The two shared an emotional embrace before embarking on a lunch outing on Monday.

Accompanied by her and Danny's nine-year-old daughter, Fianna, Bijou Phillips arrived at Dos Carlitos restaurant later in the afternoon.

There, they met up with Jordan, 37, an actor widely recognized for his role as Mark in the 2005 film The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

The younger brother, Jordan, offered a comforting hug and embrace to his sister-in-law upon their arrival at the restaurant.

As the group settled down for their meal, they engaged in conversation and shared a meal together.



