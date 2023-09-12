Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to go back to 'bachelor' days

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been growing apart in their careers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to grow apart in their careers as the pair plan their rebrand.

PR expert Ed Coram James told the Mirror that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been best known in their careers when they were not associated with each other.



The expert advised the Duke of Sussex to go back to his 'bachelor days' where he would make solo appearances and have his own philanthropic work.

"By distancing himself from Meghan, when in public, Harry gives himself the opportunity to be viewed in the same light that he was back in his bachelor days when his polling numbers were through the roof," he said.



He also extended the same advice to Meghan and noted how the Suits alum was known positively as a successful actress.

"The same applies to the duchess. Her toxic image in the US is part of a double act. Before she met Harry, she was a successful television actor, with a good reputation but not household recognition," he said.

"By forging ahead with an individual identity separate from that of Harry, she can go back to being viewed as the hard-working and successful actor that she was before she met the Duke."