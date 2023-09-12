Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis supporters harass Danny Masterson rape victims amid backlash

Danny Masterson accuser, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, claimed that supporters of the convicted actor are ‘mass reporting’ her Instagram account for being vocal about the ordeal.

The Spin City alum took to her Instagram on Tuesday to reshare her husband’s Cedric Bixler Zavala statement about the ongoing harassment she has been facing amid Masterson’s sentencing.

“Getting mass reported for photos of my babies in their diapers 9 years ago?” she wrote in the caption alongside a snap of her husband’s statement. “You people are seriously ill! IG just alerted me my account might be deleted! Wow! Guess I’ve been too loud, huh?”

The online bullying comes mere days after Bixler, one of three women who accused Masterson of rape, stated that actor Ashton Kutcher is “just as sick” as Masterson.

Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis had written letters to the judge requesting leniency for their That ’70s Show co-star, after he was given a 30-year prison sentence on two counts of rape.

The couple later apologised for their letters if the victims felt ‘retraumatised’ amid immense backlash.

In response, Bixler, who had remained anonymous throughout the case, shared vulgar remarks that Kutcher had made for underaged actresses, including a then-15-year-old Hilary Duff and his now-wife who was 14 at the time.

In a clip from The Rosie O’Donnell Show, in which Kunis recalled Masterson making a “side bet” with Kutcher to “French kiss” her. The No Strings Attached actor was 20 at the time.

For Duff, in a 2003 episode of Punk’d, Kutcher remarked, that then-15 Lizzie McGuire actress is “one of the girls that we’re all waiting for to turn 18.”