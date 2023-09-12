Danny Masterson’s friend Taryn Manning defends 'That 70's Show' actor

Danny Masterson’s friend Taryn Manning defends actor, criticizes Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis

Danny Masterson’s supporters' number increased by another when his friend Taryn Manning took a stand for the That 70’s Show alum.



After Danny Masterson was found guilty of rape and given a sentence of 30 years to life in prison, Taryn Manning publicly defended her "friend" Danny Masterson.

Early on Monday morning, the Orange Is the New Black star turned to Instagram to lambast everyone "crucifying" the disgraced actor for his "mistake."

“You humiliated somebody that I actually really loved and cared for,” she started her long video, “I’m all the way in with everything that I’ve always stood for that I was hiding secretly.”

“There’s no human on this planet that doesn’t deserve to have the best life and to be happy and free because you are made in the image of the good Lord, made perfectly just the way you are,” the 44-year-old star preached.

Further adding, “And the fact that people wanna just tear us all down, like even with my friend Danny going to prison for 30 years. Yeah, he made a mistake, but everyone just keep going, keep crucifying him, as if he’s not already suffering.”

The 47-year-old That '70s Show actor "gets it" and "got it," the actress continued, before urging critics to "leave him alone."

The Crossroads actor slammed Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who recently apologized after their letters of support for Masterson became public, "the biggest disgrace of the year" for "back peddling," in the accompanying post.



Before turning off the comments on her post, Manning asked her followers to "stand for something in life."



