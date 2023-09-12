Will Smith reunites with ex-wife Sheree Zampino for relaxing get-together

Will Smith spent a relaxing get-together as he was spotted with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, kids, and ex-wife Sheree Zampino at Malibu's Soho House.
The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star chose stylish comfort for his recent family gathering.
He spent quality time with the 51-year-old Girls Trip actress and their two children, 22-year-old daughter Willow and 25-year-old son Jaden, who was recently seen with his girlfriend Sab Zada.
The actor's ex-wife, Sheree, also joined the relaxing weekend gathering. Will and Sheree, who were married from 1992 to 1995, share a son, Trey, who is now 30 and was also part of the reunion.
For the outing, Will opted for a casual look, wearing a short-sleeved white T-shirt with colorful stripes, dark navy sweatpants, and Nike sneakers. Jada, who is set to release her memoir titled "Worthy," sported a denim pantsuit with distressed detailing, leaving the collar partially unfastened.
Sheree, Will's former wife, added a pop of colour with her black tank top and pants featuring various hues like pink, orange, and blue.
Will and Sheree's marriage ended in divorce after three years in 1995.
