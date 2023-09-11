Amy Schumer faces backlash for her ‘mean’ jibe at Nicole Kidman at US Open

Amy Schumer has recently faced backlash after her jibe at Nicole Kidman at the US open.



On Monday, the comedian took to Instagram and posted since-deleted photo of Kidman at the US Open tennis tournament.

In the photo, the Australia star could be seen donning a pink dress, staring wide-eyed into the camera, with her hand held beneath her chin as she witnessed the women’s singles final between US sensation Coco Gauff and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Schumer wrote in the caption, “This is how human sit.”

Kidman’s fans were not pleased with the joke and shared their strong reaction on the post.

One said, “Are you cyberbullying Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman right now?”

“This post seems beneath you. What point are you trying to make here?” commented another.

A third user remarked, “She's most likely uncomfortable because there's a complete stranger recording her. That's the look of annoyance and frustration leaking through the Botox.”

One follower called Schumer “mean” saying, “I expected one of my favourite comedians to have more respect for other people's feelings than this.”

“Have always thought you were funny, seen all your specials, movies, read your book. But this selective mean girl public trolling stuff? No thanks,” stated a fan.