Prince Harry wants Meghan Markle to grace Invictus Games as chief guest

Prince Harry was seen mingling with the crowds and participants on day three of the Invictus Games ahead of his wife Meghan Markle's arrival as 'chief guest' in the German city of Dusseldorf.



The Duke of Sussex has seemingly given the Duchess a status of chief guest at the games, putting on animated display while waiting for his sweetheart at the much-talked show.

Harry, who was not accompanied by Meghan to his Europe trip, has been making solo appearances since he arrived in Germany following a whistlestop trip to his Homeland.

King Charles' younger son Harry opened the 2023 Games with a crucial address speech, receiving a standing ovation for his big achievement.

Meghan, which is believed to join her husband Harry any day now, has been received a status of a very special guest as Harry's has left people speculating more about the former Suits star for not bring her to the even with him.



Harry is all in action since he kicked off the Games, putting on an animated display, clapping and cheering those taking part. He was also seen chatting with Kenya senator Gloria Orwoba as well as the Ukrainian Minister of Veteran Affairs, Yulia Laputina.

Harry did not miss to mention Meghan in his speech, teasing a new rivalry with the Duchess during a joke in his opening speech as he said that she will be cheering for the Nigerian team at the Games after discovering that she is of Nigerian descent.

Prince William's younger brother said that while the Sussexes do not "play favourites", the discovery means that things are likely to get "a little bit more competitive" between the couple.

"We're also very excited to have new nations join us," the duke told the packed arena. Let's hear it for Colombia, Israel, and Nigeria. Now I'm not saying we play favourites in our home… but since my wife discovered that she is of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little bit more competitive this year," he added.

Harry's smile returned soon after he landed in Germany after attending a vigil at the late Queen's resting place on the first anniversary of her death.