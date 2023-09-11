Chris Evans, Alba Baptista wedding: Marvel co-stars celebrate in new leaked images

Chris Evans is officially off the market as he tied the knot with his girlfriend and Portuguese actress Alba Baptista in an intimate wedding over the weekend.

The wedding ceremony of Captain America star, 46, reportedly took place in Massachusetts at their Boston-area home. Per a report by Page Six, the couple had guests sign NDAs and banned phones in order to keep the ceremony “locked down tight.”

Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, invited their closest family and friends to witness the “beautiful” ceremony, which includes some actor’s Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

The reported newly-wedded couple is yet to confirm the news. However, the Avengers alums seemed to have assembled nearby at the Contessa restaurant in the five-star Newbury Boston hotel on Saturday.

RDJ and Hemsworth were accompanied by their significant others and the party was also joined by John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

Per People Magazine, Krasinski and Blunt were seen returning from the festivities soon after midnight on Saturday, as a source revealed, “They were very happy, joking and smiling.”

The Knives Out star and the Warrior Nun actress began dating in 2021 and in November 2022 an insider dished to People that the couple is getting “serious.”

While Evans is famously known for his superhero role, Baptista is known for her role in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and has won awards for her work, including the European Shooting Star Award at the Berlin Film Festival and an award for Best Actress at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné for her role in the short film Miami.