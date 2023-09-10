Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods record first video in 4 years

Kylie Jenner recently posted a video on TikTok featuring her longtime bff, although estranged for some time, Jordyn Woods.



Several weeks after they rekindled their friendship following a cheating scandal, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics uploaded a new video with her formerly estranged lifelong BFF.

This is the first social media clip the two had recorded together in more than four years.

On September 9, Kylie uploaded the video to TikTok. She and Jordan visit an Acne Studios store in the music video, which is set to Humming Urban Stereo's 2004 song Banana Shake (Sped Up), take a selfie together, and then leave the store, the Kardashians star leaving first and her friend following.

"Hiiiii @acnestudiosofficial", wrote Kylie, who is the face of the company's Fall 2023 denim campaign.

A mirror selfie of Jordyn was also shared on her Instagram Stories.



This was the second time they were seen together since Jordyn was essentially expelled from the Kardashian-Jenner family in 2019 as a result of an intimate encounter with Tristan Thompson while he was dating Khloe Kardashian.

The two shared the photos on September 9, nearly two months after they were spotted at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Additionally, this is the duo's first collaboration with TikTok. The social media platform didn't attract the beauty mogul, like many other users until 2020, a year after she and Jordyn lost touch and after the network gained popularity globally amid lockdowns following the COVID-19 outbreak.