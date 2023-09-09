VIDEO: Morocco earthquake jolts historic Kutubiyyah mosque's towering minaret

The historic Kutubiyya Mosque was extensively damaged by a powerful earthquake that shook Marrakesh, Morocco, on Friday night as many fled for their lives and several buildings were destroyed.



Social media videos depicted the mosque's structure shaking.

One of the most recognisable structures in the city is the renowned Kutubiyya Mosque, which was built in the 12th century.

A powerful earthquake that struck Morocco claimed the lives of more than 800 people. Locals in Marrakech reported hearing "unbearable" screams after the 6.8-magnitude tremor.

Reports said that Kutubiya Mosque suffered damage, but the extent was not immediately clear. Its 69-meter (226-foot) minaret is known as the “roof of Marrakesh.”

Videos depicting the damaged sections of the well-known red walls that enclose Marrakesh's ancient city, a UNESCO World Heritage site, were also uploaded by the people.

The Almoravids founded the Medina area of Marrakesh in 1070–1072, where the mosque is situated. The city continued to be a significant political, economic, and cultural center for a very long period.

It had an impact on the Western Muslim world, which stretched from North Africa to Andalusia. Only a handful of the city's impressive historical buildings from the past are still in existence today: the gardens, the battlements, the huge gates, and the Kasbah.