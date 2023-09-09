Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘handled’ Prince Harry drama per late Queen’s wishes

Prince William and Kate Middleton have had to step up in their senior royal roles after the passing of their matriarch last year.

After Queen Elizabeth died in September last year, William and Kate were bestowed with the Prince and Princess of Wales titles. Moreover, the couple is now the only senior royal who are under the ages of 70s, and have the ability to make the monarchy more relatable to the youth.

Commemorating their late monarch, William and Kate stepped out for a special service at St Davids Cathedral in West Wales on Friday to pay their respects.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams opined to Express.co.uk that the late Queen “would have felt proud of her grandson and his wife.”

He continued, “She will undoubtedly have appreciated the way the Prince and Princess of Wales have handled matters.”

Prince William has been estranged from his younger brother Prince Harry after he slammed the Royal Family for their treatment towards him and his wife, Meghan Markle.

The Sussexes laid bare the many intimate details of their Royal family, which has led to strained ties amongst them. As of now, the Royal Family has no contact with Harry nor Meghan, even to honour the late Queen.

GB News royal expert Cameron Walker previously told Express.co.uk that, at that time, that despite the ‘damaging allegations’ the Family has chosen to ‘remain silent,’ echoing the late Queen’s infamous policy.

Elizabeth was known for her personal motto of ‘never complain, never explain’ and usually stayed tight-lipped on controversial public relations matters.