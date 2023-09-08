Olivia Rodrigo dons bloody Angelina Jolie ‘Vampire’ t-shirt

File Footage

Olivia Rodrigo is channelling her new single Vampire through her with her latest on-street outfit.



When doing press on Wednesday, Olivia Rodrigo wore a bloody Angelina Jolie graphic T-shirt to promote her song Vampire and its eerie feelings.

Even though October hasn't arrived yet, the Disney star looked Halloween-ready in the stylish tee honouring her most recent hit off her new album, Guts, which was released on Friday.

The 20-year-old Driver's License singer appeared in New York City wearing a handmade white graphic Angelina Tee from Hellcat NYC featuring a picture of a young Angelina Jolie's bloodied lip.

Rodrigo wore a white tennis skirt, chunky Miu Miu leather penny shoes, Prada Symbole sunglasses, and a red lip with the dramatic tee.

Fans were quick to appreciate the singer's creativity, with one tweeting, “olivia rodrigo wearing an angelina jolie T, she’s just like me,” with another calling the attire “beyond iconic.”

Fans were also amazed at how she related her outfit to her new single, tweeting, “olivia rodrigo wearing an angelina jolie tshirt… so vampire coded im obsessed.”

The picture of Angelina Jolie is from the iconic Martin Schoeller photo shoot from 2003, and the rare print was sold for $60,000 that year.

The vial of her late husband Billy Bob Thornton's blood that Jolie wore as a necklace inspired her to appear to lick her lips free of blood in the shot.