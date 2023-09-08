George Clooney’s legendary Lake Como villa goes for sale for $107 million

George Clooney’s legendary Lake Como villa hits market for $107 million

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have finally decided to bid farewell to their beloved Villa Oleandra near Lake Como in Northern Italy, marking the end of a two-decade era.

Sources close to the power couple disclosed that the infamous bachelor villa, inhabited by the Batman and Robin star since 2002, has been listed on the market at a price tag mirroring the unparalleled stature of the Hollywood power couple: an astounding €100 million ($107 million).

This ultimate decision follows years of swirling rumors about the Gravity actor’s intention to part ways with the picturesque property, which includes a botanical garden, an annex, and tennis courts.

The two-time Academy Award winner has reportedly come close to selling the property, which he initially bought in 2001 for a reported $10 million, various times before due to the relentless paparazzi attention it attracted to the area.

In 2010, soccer superstar David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham were reportedly among the potential buyers of the lakefront villa.

Then, in 2015, similar speculations emerged, shortly after Clooney tied the knot with lawyer Amal Alamuddin, 45, who first met Clooney at this villa, since reported to prefer their other properties.

While the Clooneys cherish the region and its residents, the relentless spotlight has made them consider alternative options.

A source previously told Page Six, “George loves the area and the people who live there, but is conscious of the attention he gets when he is in town. He has received a huge offer for the villa, which he is considering, and he would buy another, less accessible property in another area of Italy."

The high-profile pair’s attention has since shifted towards the Domaine du Canadel estate in the Provence region of France, which they acquired in 2021.

If the 18th-century mansion manages to sell for anything close to the estimated asking price, it would be a substantial return on his initial investment of $10 million when he purchased the villa from the Heinz family in 2002.