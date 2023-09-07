Kelly Osbourne shuts down plastic surgery rumours: 'Just lost weight'

Kelly Osbourne is attempting to clear the air.

In an interview with the Daily Mail ahead of the resumption of The Osbournes podcast after a five-year break on September 12, the mother of one denied having had plastic surgery.

"I've done Botox, that's it," she said. "It's weird because now that I've lost weight, everybody is criticizing and trying to figure out what it is that I've done, and I really just lost weight. It's just the shape of my face."

The television personality earlier talked about the rumors that she's had cosmetic work done in a 2021 Instagram video in which she shared that she's "never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw, and in my forehead here."

"Let's squash these stupid rumours!!! Can't you just be happy for me?" she captioned the social media post.

The 38-year-old also described her prior choice to have gastric sleeve surgery as "one of the best decisions I've ever made."

"I had surgery; I don't give a f--- what anyone has to say," Osbourne said during an appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast in August 2021.

"I did it, I'm proud of it, they can suck s---. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done."

She added: "The kind of surgery I had… if you don't work out and you don't eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction."

Osbourne announced in 2020 that self-care will be her new focus.

“2019 has been one hell of a year,” she wrote on Instagram at the top of the year, alongside a collage of highlights from 2019. “In many ways it has been amazing especially in terms of self-growth. In many ways it has been gut-wrenchingly difficult. However through all the good and bad it has been incredibly educational for me.”

"The road to happiness is different for everybody,” she told the Daily Mail. “And I think that instead of picking apart the journey, they should just be happy that you reached your destination.”