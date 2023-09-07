Miley Cyrus shot Traumatic ‘Black Mirror’ video with Malibu Home Burning down

Miley Cyrus got candid about having anxiety attacks onstage after recording a Black Mirror scene while a fire at home.



On her Used to Be Young TikTok video series, Miley Cyrus disclosed that she was filming a traumatic scene for Black Mirror in South Africa at the same time the Woolsey Fire ravaged Malibu, California, and destroyed her house.

Years later, anxiety attacks started to occur every time Cyrus had to perform as a result of the two incidents occurring simultaneously.

The actress, who was filming a scene for Black Mirror at the time of the flames, was troubled by a vision of herself strapped to a gurney.

“I was filming Black Mirror and while I was there the fires happened in Malibu,” Cyrus said.

“I was in South Africa but [the episode] was taking place in Malibu, so it was just a real trip. Two or three years later after this happened, I didn’t understand, but I had this anxiety attack with a vision attached where I was strapped down to a gurney.”

Miley talked about having “these dreams any time I would go to perform, and I thought that was just an anxious vision that made no sense.”

“But actually as my house was burning I was strapped to a gurney with my hands locked in handcuffs strapped to a bed [filming Black Mirror].

In her TikTok video, Cyrus added the Black Mirror scene.

Cyrus explained in the TikTok video that she recorded the popular music video for Ashley O's track On a Roll the day after learning that her Malibu home had burned to the ground.

"I found out that my house had burned to the ground, and this was the next day of [filming]," she said. On YouTube, the video eventually received 19 million views.

