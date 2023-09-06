G20 summit: After monkeys, Delhi officials start clearing city of stray dogs

A representational image of a dog.— AFP/file

In a bid to cleanse the city ahead of the G20 summit, scheduled for this weekend, authorities in the Indian capital Delhi have started catching stray dogs and shifting them to shelters.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) says the rounding up is not directly linked to the removal of stray dogs to the summit, stating that the canines are being picked up "only on an urgent need basis".

However, ambulances being used for the roundup of strays that were seen by Reuters displayed "On Duty G-20" boards.

According to government data, the national capital territory of Delhi has over 60,000 stray dogs. They are often fed and doted upon by many of its 20 million residents, but instances of them attacking people are not uncommon.

Animal activists have accused the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of capturing stray dogs in an inhumane manner and taking them to overcrowded and unhygienic shelters.

The MCD has denied the allegations, saying the captured dogs are being tracked and will be released back from where they were taken. However, it has not given a timeframe for their release.

Those who support the move argue that it is necessary to ensure the safety of delegates attending the G20 summit. They also say that stray dogs can be a nuisance and can spread diseases.

Those who oppose the move argue that it is cruel to round up stray dogs and take them to shelters. They also say that the removal of stray dogs will only displace them and make them more likely to attack people.

The MCD has said that it is working with animal welfare groups to ensure the welfare of the captured dogs. However, it remains to be seen how the dogs will be treated after the G20 summit.