Goldie Hawn to reveal her relationship and cosmetic procedure secrets in new memoir

Goldie Hawn is all set to reveal her secrets in a new memoir prior to her death.
A source spilled to National Examiner, Hawn has decided to incorporate intimate details of her broken marriage, her 40-year-old longtime relationship with Kurt Russell and obsession with cosmetic surgery.
For the unversed, Hawn was earlier married to Gus Trikonis (1969 – 1976) and Bill Hudson (1976 – 1982).
In her previous interview, Hawn said, “The basic problem was that the two men I fell in love with and married just could not cope with the pressure of having a wife who was more successful than they were.”
In 1983, Hawn finally fell in love with Russell, with whom she shares one son Wyatt but clarified she would never marry again.
Hawn mentioned, “If you have independence, if you have enough money and enough sense of independence and you like your independence, there is something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions.”
Hawn, who first wrote her autobiography, A Lotus Grows in the Mud, in 2005, will now spilled the bean about her secret to a long-lasting relationship to Russell.
Meanwhile, the memoir will also include her confession to plastic surgery procedures.
“She’s not expecting it to change her life, only to change her looks by shaving off a few years,” added the source.
