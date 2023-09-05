Reinventing meal: Internet chews up Parisian-US woman for teaching French how to butter bread

This picture shows a butter knife next to slices of bread. — Pixabay/File

A viral TikTok video of a US woman, Amanda Rollins, living in Paris, France, trying a "very weird" European snack trend has received hilarious responses from people all around the world as Americans learn about buttered sandwiches for the first time.

The video which Amanda Rollins posted on social media earlier this month with the explanation that the French do something "very weird" that her fans might "find strange."

“What they do, it’s like a classic sandwich, is ham, cheese and … butter. Literally, just swab it on. No mayonnaise. No mustard. Just butter,” Amanda Rollins explained, “And no, listen, I know you might be thinking that sounds gross but it’s actually so good.”

Viewers outside the US, including Europeans and Australians confirmed a buttered sandwich was "very normal". US lifestyle media company Pure Wow, over the weekend, also tried the sandwich for the first time.

“Anyone outside of the US would probably agree that butter on a sandwich is totally normal but for many, this is a brand new food hack that they’re just discovering for the first time,” the reviewer said.

“Now this concept is totally new for me and I’ve got to say, I like it. It provides flavour and moisture to your sandwich but it doesn’t make your bread soggy like mayo can.”

However, this review prompted even more shock across netizens.

“WHAT IS GOING ON IS THIS A PRANK,” commented one TikTok user, gaining more than 23,000 likes in support.

“I am completely confused … why have Americans only just discovered THE MAIN USE OF BUTTER,” another comment said, which had almost 40,000 likes.

Many people who found themselves in disbelief at butter on bread being labelled a “new food hack” thought the review was satire.

Later, Australian media personality Abbie Chatfield also hopped on the trend and recorded her own reaction video showing her in a state of confusion and shock, which has been viewed 3.4 million times in just 17 hours, the New York Post reported.

“Americans be broken on so many levels, this is the kettle thing all over again,” commented one person, referencing the time the internet ruthlessly mocked the US for “discovering” electric kettles last year.

Additionally, the New York Times published an article with the headline: “A swift and easy way to heat water without using a stove”. It shared a list of the publication’s top product picks and urged readers to “consider the electric kettle”.

On the buttered sandwiches topic, many Australians wanted to know what Americans used butter for if not bread.

“Americans use butter all the time, but we don’t usually put it on a cold sandwich,” one said.

Another Aussie commented: “The wildest use of the phrase ‘food hack’ I’ve ever heard."

However, one of the viewers clarified that it varied depending on location: “I’m from the dead centre of the US and have never put mayo on a sandwich, ALWAYS use butter.”