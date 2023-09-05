Two people injured in shark attack at Volusia County beach, Florida

A representational image of a great white shark can be seen. — Unsplash/File

Local media reported Monday at least two people were attacked by a shark and were injured at a Volusia County beach, Florida, as the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the beach officials, a surfer in his 30s was bitten on his left hand while riding the waves near Ponce Inlet Jetty.

The injured said he did not require medical assistance for his wounds and rather opted to drive himself to the hospital where his injuries were declared as non-life threatening.

In another shark attack, a 37-year-old female from Apopka was swimming in waist-deep waters along 4935 S where she was bitten by a shark. She was bitten on her right foot but told the rescue officials that she did not see the shark.

Volusia County EMS swiftly responded to the situation before she was transported to receive medical attention. Her injuries were also categorized as non-life threatening.

Shark attacks often make headlines in the US. Last month, authorities said a woman was injured in a shark attack off Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York City.

New York City Fire Department said in a statement that Emergency personnel responded to the incident at Rockaway Beach shortly before 6pm ET and found the woman had a serious leg injury, adding that "all indications appear to be a shark bite."

“As a safety precaution, Rockaway Beach will be closed to swimming & surfing today, August 8, due to recent shark activity,” said NYC Parks.

The fire department said that the woman was taken to the Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and was in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

This attack occurred a month after a number of shark attacks off the coast of nearby Long Island, which triggered shark patrols by local authorities.

The shark attacks took place within two days of one another, sparking alarm among New York beachgoers.

Gavin Naylor, the director of the Florida Program for Shark Research, told CNN in July that swimmers “can take precautions to avoid attacks”.

"People should always swim in groups. They shouldn’t swim too far from the shore, and they should particularly avoid bait fish," Naylor said.

The risk of being attacked by a shark is relatively low, with only 57 confirmed, unprovoked attacks worldwide last year, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History. Of those, 41 were in the United States, with eight non-fatal incidents in New York.