Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul speaks out: 'Zero Residuals' from Netflix

Aaron Paul calls for fair wages in streaming: 'It's common sense.'

Aaron Paul, renowned for his portrayal of Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, disclosed that he has not received a single dollar in residuals from the iconic series, despite its enduring success.

Paul made this stunning statement while participating in a picket outside Sony Pictures in California, standing alongside his former co-stars amidst the ongoing Hollywood strike.



Expressing his frustration, the actor exclaimed, "I don't get a piece from Netflix on Breaking Bad, to be totally honest, and that's insane to me."

He emphasized the perpetuity of shows on streaming platforms and the waves of popularity they continue to experience.

He pointed out, "I saw just the other day that Breaking Bad was trending on Netflix…"

The 44-year-old further articulated his stance to ET Canada, stating, "It's such common sense, and I think a lot of these streamers, they know they've been getting away with not paying people fair wages, and now it's time to pony up."

