Emma Stone teams up with Yorgos Lanthimos for a mysterious fifth collaboration

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone's secretly film another movie.

Emma Stone and Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos are back at it again. Their journey began in 2018 with the critically acclaimed The Favourite, and since then, they've been a cinematic force to reckon with.



Lanthimos recently unveiled a fifth secret project, shot in his native Greece and led by the ever-talented Emma Stone.

While the director remained tight-lipped about the project's details, he did hint that it would be "much simpler and very different in comparison to Poor Things because that story needed that particular style."

Notably, this secret project is distinct from their fourth outing, which was filmed in New Orleans.



Their second venture, the enigmatic 30-minute film Bleat, is finally making its way to North American audiences at the 61st New York Film Festival next month.

This will be followed by Poor Things, a project close to Stone's heart, which she also produced.

The film has been earning rave reviews following premieres at the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals and is setting new career benchmarks for both Lanthimos and Stone.

For their fourth collaboration, they embarked on an ambitious anthology feature, sharing the screen with a star-studded ensemble cast, including Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, and Joe Alwyn.

The film is set for release in 2024, and fans are eagerly awaiting this intriguing cinematic treat.

As the fall festival circuit buzzes with Poor Things and its impending December release, film enthusiasts are left eagerly anticipating more information about this mysterious new project.







