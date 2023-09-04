Cher spills her secret to youthful look at 77

Cher has recently spilled the secret to her youthful look at the age of 77.



Speaking on Good Morning Britain show on Monday, the singer opened up about the things she won’t be doing as she reached 80.

During the show, Cher was questioned on how she stays so young and radiant.

To this, the singer-songwriter responded, “I would never cut her hair short or stop wearing jeans.”

Cher explained, “I remember when my friend Paulette and I were talking about when we were going to cut our hair and stop wearing jeans.'

Cher stated, “I can’t believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish,” noting that she “will still be wearing my jeans and I will still be wearing long hair”.

“Genes in my family are pretty amazing,” quipped the singer.

Cher also dished, “I don’t know if not feeling old makes you younger. I’m not sure. I keep up with the trends and I have lots of young friends.”

“I have old friends too. Honestly, I’m not trying to feel young, I’m not trying to be young, I am what I am, whatever that means,” she added.

Meanwhile, on her personal front, Cher parted way with Alexander, which is four decades her junior.

However, a source close to the singer told Daily Mail, “Cher is mercurial. And she changes her mind every minute.”

“She actually really cares about Alexander, and now that she's closer to her kids, she wants more stability in her life. Although it's off for now, no one in her close circle would be surprised to see them back together,” claimed the source.