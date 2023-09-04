Zaka Ashraf hopes for better ties with India post BCCI meet

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla (left), BCCI President Roger Binny (2nd right), PCB's Zaka Ashraf (1st right). — X/@TheRealPCB

Zaka Ashraf, chairman of the Management Committee Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, welcomed the four-member delegation of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) including its President Roger Binny and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla.

The PCB official is hopeful that the visit will improve relations between the PCB and the BCCI.

The four-member Indian delegation is visiting Pakistan after the PCB invited its officials to visit and watch Asia Cup 2023 matches as the event is being hosted by Pakistan.

The BCCI delegation is expected to spectate Asia Cup 2023 matches in Pakistan scheduled on September 5 and 6.

Welcoming the Indian dignitaries, PCB's Ashraf expressed hope that the visit would act as a stepping stone in improving relations between the two cricketing boards.

Ashraf also hoped that such visits might also lead to affable relations between the two countries.

Speaking to the media, BCCI President Roger Binny said: "It's good to visit Pakistan after 2005".

"We will watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match tomorrow," he added.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Rajeev Shukla accentuated that the delegation is visiting Pakistan in response to the invitation conveyed to them by the PCB.

"We have a long rich history", said Shukla on the relations between BCCI and PCB.

It is pertinent to know that the BCCI delegation is likely to spectate Pakistan's Super 4 stage match, scheduled on September 6 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Indian dignitaries will also attend a dinner at the Governor's House today.

PCB asks ACC to shift the venue for the India-Pak clash

It is to be noted that Zaka Ashraf reached out to Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) Jay Shah over the possibility of shifting the venue for the Pak-India clash amid bad weather as the first match between arch-rivals on Saturday, was washed out due to heavy downpour.

Expressing his reservations regarding the unpredictable climate of the tropical island, Ashraf told the ACC President about the likelihood of more rain in Sri Lanka as well as favourable weather in Pakistan for the tournament to continue without any hindrances.

In response, Shah has reassured the PCB that the possibility of shifting the venue will duly be considered.

A decision regarding the transfer is expected in the next 24 to 36 hours, as per the sources, with Pakistan expressing its concerns over the situation impacting the game.

Sources say that the transfer of matches will be considered in the emergency meeting of the ACC, as more rain forecast has been made regarding the Sri Lankan capital