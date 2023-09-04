Ind vs Nep: Why did Jasprit Bumrah miss Asia Cup match today?

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. — AFP/File

The newbies Nepal are facing experienced India in the fifth match of the Asia Cup 2023, being played at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka on Monday.



However, one of the key bowlers of the Men in Blue, Jasprit Bumrah is not playing the game for today.

The reason for the pacer to miss the clash is that he has joined his family on the birth of his first child in India.

After the reports of his sudden departure from Sri Lanka amidst the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, Bumrah revealed that he has been blessed with a baby boy.

“Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world,” the Indian pacer announced in a post on X — formally known as Twitter.

“We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it,” he added.

A day earlier, there were reports that Bumrah had left the Indian squad in Sri Lanka and had gone to India immediately for an undisclosed reason.

Bumrah shared a picture of his and wife Sanjana Ganesan's hands along with that of the newborn baby boy on the microblogging website.

According to Indian media reports, Bumrah has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he would return to Sri Lanka to rejoin the Indian squad as soon as possible.

The star pacer made a comeback after missing a number of tournaments due to a back injury since September 2022.

Inda is against Nepal today in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament.