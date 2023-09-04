‘I started crying’: Kriti Sanon recalls 'terrible' incident from her first ramp show

Kriti Sanon dished out her most troubling experience as of recently

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon shared an unpleasant experience from the early days of her modelling career in an interview with Curly Tales.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress revealed that she was scolded by her choreographer in front of 50 other models.

She revealed that the incident shook her as she burst into tears in front of the team.

The actress shared, "My first ramp show, the choreographer, I have never worked with her again, she was very rude to me because I messed up the choreography".

"It was at some farmhouse and heels were getting stuck into the grass and it was my first time. Terrible. I started crying because she was scolding me in front of 50 models and very rudely. I was holding it for long but I cry the moment someone shouts at me," Kriti narrated.

Later, in an interview, the B-town star opened up about how she convinced her parents to join the Indian film industry.

The actress said, "It didn’t require a lot of convincing but I had to give them a backup plan. I had to take the GMAT exam and get a good score.”

Kriti, 33, who was recently honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actress for her remarkable performance in film Mimi believes that a backup plan saved her from being 'desperate' for work.

“I understand the concerns of my parents coming from a middle-class, non-film family. What happens when you have a plan B is that you are not desperate anymore. You are passionate but you are not desperate. It’s a very thin line,” concluded the actress.