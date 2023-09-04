Pakistan women win T20I series against South Africa

Bismah Maroof plays a shot during a match against South African Women being played at the National Stadium, Karachi on September 3 . — PCB

Pakistan women won the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa after successfully chasing the 151-run target in the second match played at the National Stadium Karachi on Sunday.

The national side lost an early wicket of Shawaal Zulfiqar in the fourth over. However, Sidra Ameen and Bismah Maroof formed a vital 68-run partnership that helped the team cross the finish line with seven wickets and five balls in hand.

Ameen played an extraordinary knock of 61 runs off 44 balls which included seven boundaries and was awarded the Player of the Match award.

After Maroof and Sidra lost their wickets, Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz — who scored the winning boundary on the last ball in the first T20I — built another partnership and chased the target with five balls remaining.

Riaz, once again, delivered with the bat and scored 31 off 18 with an exceptional strike rate of 172.22 and finished the game by scoring a six on the first ball of the last over.

Earlier in the first innings, South Africa's opening duo of Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits formed a 74-run partnership and got them to a positive start.

Brits was the top-scorer for her side for one more time as she scored 46 runs with three boundaries and helped her side post 150/3 on the scoreboard.

For Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu took one wicket each.

Lineups

Pakistan Women: Sidra Ameen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar (c), Muneeba Ali (wk), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Umme Hani, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas

Schedule of remaining matches

4 Sep – Third T20I v South Africa

8 Sep – First ODI v South Africa

11 Sep – Second ODI v South Africa

14 Sep – Third ODI v South Africa