Phillip Schofield faces major blow amid ITV investigation

Phillip Schofield faces yet another setback as he's removed as the face of The Cube visitor attraction in Manchester amid ITV's ongoing investigation.

The seasoned broadcaster, aged 61, was let go by ITV in May after acknowledging an "unwise but not illegal" affair with a much younger male colleague.

Phillip, who hosted The Cube game show from its inception in 2009 until 2021, had previously featured in a welcome video at the attraction, explaining how it all worked.

Given his central role in the program, he played a significant part in the visitor experience when it opened in February of the previous year.

However, The Cube Live management decided to replace him following his scandal, with Colin McFarlane, known for doing voiceovers on the show, taking over.

"Phillip has been completely erased," an insider told the Daily Star.

"Bosses at The Cube Live don’t want to be associated with him in the light of recent events."

The Cube Live is part of the huge Urban Playground entertainment complex in Manchester.