Kris Jenner, Tina Knowles enjoy mom’s night out at Beyoncé's concert in LA

Kris Jenner and Tina Knowles enjoyed a mother's night out at the Los Angeles stop of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour on Friday.

The 67-year-old star of The Kardashians posted pictures and videos from the event to Instagram, including one of her and Bey's mother, 69, dancing and enjoying the music together amid the SoFi Stadium crowd. Corey Gamble, Jenner's longtime boyfriend, also made a cameo appearance in the video, standing behind her and leaning on her shoulders.

The Safely founder's concert post featured video of Blue Ivy Carter, 11, appearing with her famous mother while wearing a black T-shirt with glittery letters spelling out Los Angeles. It also featured clips of Queen Bey performing and showing off onstage with her backup dancers.

"Night one! @mstinaknowles @beyonce @coreygamble," Jenner captioned her carousel.

Beyoncé was slated to play in Los Angeles on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Several prominent people attended Friday's star-studded concert, including Gabrielle Union, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry.

Knowles and Jenner have been close friends for a long time. In 2014, Jenner attended Knowles' 60th birthday celebration; a year later, the reality star's five children hosted a Great Gatsby-themed party for her in West Hollywood.

In addition to a picture of the pair posing together in their flapper attire at the time, Knowles also shared a special homage to Jenner on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to a beautiful smart woman. Your girls know how to throw a heck of a party. Welcome to the sexy sixties. Love Tina," she wrote in the caption.

Because of Knowles' inside connections, other celebrities besides Jenner also received premium tickets for the Renaissance World Tour. At a performance in East Rutherford, New Jersey, last month, Beyoncé's mother was joined by Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.