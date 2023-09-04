Jake Gyllenhaal expresses desire for family with girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal and his girlfriend of five years, Jeanne Cadieu were spotted enjoying a casual date night in New York City on Saturday.
The couple, who have been together since 2018, were seen sweetly holding hands as they dined and took a leisurely walk in the Big Apple.
For their weekend outing, both Jake and Jeanne chose stylish yet comfortable attire. Jake opted for loose-fitting gray trousers paired with a plain white short-sleeved T-shirt.
He also carried a white sweater, prepared for any potential evening chill, and completed his look with white sneakers fastened securely with laces.
Jeanne effortlessly carried a small blue-colored bag to hold her essentials for the evening.
This recent outing follows Jake Gyllenhaal's remarks about his relationship with the model.
He expressed his desire to start a family with Jeanne while promoting his upcoming children's book, The Secret Society Of Aunts And Uncles.
The actor shared his aspirations. "I would love to have a family, and if it's anything like the family my sister has raised and cultivated, I would be proud," he recently revealed to People.
He also emphasized the significance of his relationship with his nieces, considering it "one of the most important in my life."
