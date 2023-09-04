 
Sunday September 03, 2023
Entertainment

Jake Gyllenhaal expresses desire for family with girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu's romantic date night stroll in NYC

By Web Desk
September 04, 2023
 Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu's affectionate night out in New York City.

Jake Gyllenhaal and his girlfriend of five years, Jeanne Cadieu were spotted enjoying a casual date night in New York City on Saturday. 

The couple, who have been together since 2018, were seen sweetly holding hands as they dined and took a leisurely walk in the Big Apple.

For their weekend outing, both Jake and Jeanne chose stylish yet comfortable attire. Jake opted for loose-fitting gray trousers paired with a plain white short-sleeved T-shirt. 

He also carried a white sweater, prepared for any potential evening chill, and completed his look with white sneakers fastened securely with laces.

Jeanne effortlessly carried a small blue-colored bag to hold her essentials for the evening. 

This recent outing follows Jake Gyllenhaal's remarks about his relationship with the model. 

He expressed his desire to start a family with Jeanne while promoting his upcoming children's book, The Secret Society Of Aunts And Uncles. 

The actor shared his aspirations. "I would love to have a family, and if it's anything like the family my sister has raised and cultivated, I would be proud," he recently revealed to People. 

He also emphasized the significance of his relationship with his nieces, considering it "one of the most important in my life."