Selena Gomez little sister Gracie has a cute bond with Brooklyn Beckham: pics

Selena Gomez enjoyed a night out at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour at the SoFi Stadium, where her younger sister Gracie, age 10, joined her in singing along to the music.

The 31-year-old singer was accompanied by her good friends, married couple Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, adding to the excitement of the event.

Selena, Nicola, and Gracie, who embraced the Renaissance theme with a silver cowboy hat and pearl necklace, posed for pictures.

During the concert, Selena captured a moment of Brooklyn, age 24, dancing with his arm around Gracie and planting a kiss on her head, creating a heartwarming scene.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham was seen belting out the lyrics to Love On Top alongside Gracie, while Nicola couldn't resist also filming the moment.

It's not the first time that Selena's little sister has hung out with her famous sibling's close friends.

Last week, Selena shared a heartwarming picture of Gracie and Nicola shaving Brooklyn's head.

Captioning the hilarious snaps to her Instagram Stories, the pop star fondly wrote that her little sister and Brooklyn were 'my babies.'

Gracie is the daughter of Selena's mother Mandy Teefey and her stepfather Brian Teefey, who welcomed their little girl when Selena was 20.