Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian spotted leaving hospital amid family emergency

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian leaving a hospital in Los Angeles

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted leaving a hospital in the wake of an “urgent family matter.”

Blink-182 announced postponement of their upcoming UK shows of their comeback tour after Barker had to rush home to end to an emergency on Friday.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the musician and pregnant Kourtney were photographed walking out of a Los Angeles medical center.

While the emergency remains a mystery, The Kardashians star sparked concern over her somber appearance as she made her way to the couple’s black SUV alongside Barker.

She was dressed in gray-colored matching separated and a pair of New Balance sneakers.

The Poosh founder covered her eyes with a set of black shades and tied her black hair up in a messy bun.

Meanwhile, the rock star closely followed the socialite in a white T-shirt over a long-sleeved black shirt, black distressed jeans, sneakers, and a black beanie.

Earlier this week, Blink-182 released a statement on X, formerly Twitter, revealing they were putting off their gigs in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin for a later time.

The rescheduled dates have not yet been announced.

Hours prior to the statement, Travis posted photos from a prayer room at Glasgow Airport, which featured a banner reading, “Together we pray.”