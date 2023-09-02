Jenna Ortega dispels 'Ridiculous' dating rumors with Johnny Depp, 'Give Us Space'

Jenna Ortega, the 20-year-old star of the upcoming series Wednesday, has unequivocally refuted swirling rumors that she is romantically involved with veteran actor Johnny Depp, 60.

The speculations had arisen following reports from the gossip account, DeuxMoi, which suggested sightings of the two together and the possibility of a joint project on Beetlejuice 2, as reported by NME.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Ortega wasted no time in setting the record straight, dismissing the relationship claims as "so ridiculous I can't even laugh."

She went on to clarify, "I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone."

In a statement issued on behalf of Johnny Depp, his representative also emphatically denied any truth to the "baseless" rumors, affirming that there is neither a personal nor professional association between Depp and Ortega.

The representative asserted, "Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever.

He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be.

He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumors that are intended to harm his reputation and career."







