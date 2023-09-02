Who was Princess Diana's love interest and Mohamed Al-Fayed's son Dodi Fayed?

Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed, son of Mohamed Al-Fayed. — Youtube: Inside Edition

Dodi al-Fayed was Princess Diana's love interest and the son of mega businessman and Harrods' owner Mohamed Al-Fayed, who passed away a day ago and was laid to rest today (Saturday).

Dodi al-Fayed, himself a billionaire, tragically died in a paparazzi-led car crash with Princess Diana — the ex-wife of King Charles III of England and mother of Prince Harry and Prince William — in Paris.

The Crown depicted the brief relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed.

Actor Khalid Abdalla joined the cast of the Netflix series' fifth season as the Egyptian billionaire scion who had a romantic relationship with Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki) in her dying months.

Before their tragic deaths in late August 1997 when their automobile collided in Paris, the couple had been dating for a few months. Fayed and their driver perished instantly in the collision, while Diana passed away from her injuries hours later.

Despite the fact that Princess Diana has been gone for 26 years, her two kids, Prince William and Prince Harry, still greatly mourn her. The brothers are bonded by a single, poignant way they choose to memorialise their late mother, despite the fact that they no longer communicate with one another and strongly disagree on many issues.



His birthplace was Alexandria, Egypt

Imad El-Din Mohamed Abdel Moneim Fayed, who was born on April 15, 1955, was raised in Alexandria, Egypt. According to Biography.com, Fayed attended the Collège Saint Marc in Egypt and the Institut Le Rosey in Switzerland after graduating from the Sandhurst Military Academy.

His father used to own the department store Harrods

The only child of Mohamed Al-Fayed's first marriage to Samira Khashoggi, Fayed was the eldest son of the Egyptian businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed. Al-Fayed, who is Egyptian by birth, is well known for his business endeavours in Europe. He once owned the Harrods department store, Fulham F.C., and the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Paris, where Diana spent her final meal and evening with Fayed before their collision with a car.

Al-Fayed also had a fascinating relationship to the royal family, as seen on The Crown, as he took over the lease of Paris' Villa Windsor (the former residence of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor) after Wallis Simpson passed away. He also collaborated closely with Sydney Johnson, who served as Edward VIII's valet.

At the United Arab Emirates Embassy in London, he worked as an attaché

Fayed had intended to join the Dubai air force after graduating from Sandhurst Military Academy, but Vanity Fair reports that he instead spent a short time working as an attaché at the United Arab Emirates embassy in London.

He worked as a production executive

In the 1980s and 1990s, Fayed executive produced a number of significant motion pictures, including Chariots of Fire, Hook, and The Scarlet Letter. At the 1982 Oscars, the former won Best Picture, and during his acceptance speech, producer David Puttnam praised Fayed and his father.

Before dating Princess Diana, he had already been married

Fayed had a divorce, much like Diana. He previously wed the fashion model Suzanne Gregard in 1986, but their union lasted little over a year before they got divorced. Prior to meeting Diana, he was also engaged to model Kelly Fisher.

At a polo event, he apparently ran into Princess Diana

The Independent claims that Fayed first encountered Diana at a polo event in 1986 when he was competing against Diana's then-husband Prince Charles. When Diana and her children, Prince William and Prince Harry, vacationed in St. Tropez with him and his family eleven years later, they reconnected.