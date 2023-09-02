Ukraine war: Nobel Foundation cancels invite to Russia, Iran to prize ceremony

The Nobel Peace Prize. — AFP/file

The Nobel Foundation has reversed its decision to invite the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus, and Iran to the Nobel Prize award ceremony following widespread criticism.



The foundation had initially said that it wanted to invite all ambassadors to the ceremony, even those who did not share the values of the Nobel Prize. However, it faced backlash from Ukraine and other countries, who argued that the invitation to the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors was inappropriate given the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The statement by the Nobel Foundation read: “The decision by the Nobel Foundation to invite all ambassadors to the Nobel Prize award ceremony, in accordance with previous practice, has provoked strong reactions.”

It added that the basis for the decision is the belief that “it is important and right to reach out as widely as possible with the values and messages that the Nobel Prize stands for."

The Nobel Prize award ceremony takes place annually in Stockholm on December 10, where five out of six Nobel Prizes are awarded. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo, Norway.

The decision by the Nobel Foundation to reverse its initial decision is a significant development. It is a sign that the foundation is taking the criticism seriously and that it is willing to make changes to its practices in order to uphold the values of the Nobel Prize.

The decision is also a victory for Ukraine and other countries that have been calling for the isolation of Russia and Belarus. It sends a clear message that the international community will not tolerate the actions of these countries.