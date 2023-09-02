Jimmy Buffett, legendary singer-songwriter, dies at 76

Jimmy Buffett, the beloved singer-songwriter known for his laid-back island anthems, died on Saturday at the age of 76. The cause of death was not immediately released.

Buffett was born in Pascagoula, Mississippi, in 1946. He moved to New York City in the early 1970s to pursue a career in music. His first album, Down to Earth, was released in 1974. The album was a commercial success, and it launched Buffett's career as a popular singer-songwriter.

Buffett's music is known for its celebration of island life and its laid-back attitude. His songs have been featured in movies and television shows, and they have become popular anthems for beach vacations and tropical getaways.

Some of Buffett's most popular songs include Margaritaville, Cheeseburger in Paradise, and Volcano. He has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, and he has won numerous awards, including a Grammy Award and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy.

Buffett was a beloved figure in the music industry. He was known for his affable personality and his love of life. He will be remembered as one of the most successful and influential singer-songwriters of all time.

In a statement, Buffett's family said, "He was a father, grandfather, and friend to many who loved him deeply. Jimmy will be remembered for his music and his love of life. We are grateful for the many memories we shared with him and we know he will continue to live on in the hearts of his fans forever."

A private funeral service will be held for Buffett. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.