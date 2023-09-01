Renowned YouTuber mom Ruby Franke arrested on charges of child abuse

Utah Mum Ruby Franke, who is a famous family YouTuber, has been arrested in child abuse case. YouTube

Utah Mum Ruby Franke, known for her former family YouTube channel, has been arrested on child abuse charges along with her associate Jodi Hildebrandt.

The arrest followed the discovery of a malnourished child with duct tape on their limbs and open wounds. Officials announced the incident, highlighting the severity of the child's condition. A second malnourished child was also found in a nearby home.

The Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department received a distress call about a juvenile in need of help. The child had managed to escape and sought assistance from neighbours. The neighbours noticed the distressing state of the child and called the police, leading to the discovery of the shocking situation.



Franke and Hildebrandt's arrest has stirred conversation regarding their business and their past online presence. The two were known for sharing relationship and parenting advice videos. Their teachings were criticised in the past for prioritising certain principles over the well-being of children.

The incident sheds light on concerns raised earlier about Franke's parenting style and allegations of abuse within her family. The arrest has prompted discussions among viewers and followers.

The 8 Passengers YouTube channel, which featured Franke, her husband, and their six children, garnered substantial attention before being taken down.

Eldest daughter Shari Franke, who had distanced herself from the family, expressed relief at the news of the arrests, indicating that they had been trying to bring attention to the situation for years.

As investigations continue, the focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of the children involved. The severity of the charges underscores the importance of addressing child abuse and neglect within communities.