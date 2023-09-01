Renowned YouTuber mom Ruby Franke arrested on charges of child abuse

Utah Mum Ruby Franke, known for her former family YouTube channel, has been arrested on child abuse charges along with her associate Jodi Hildebrandt.
The arrest followed the discovery of a malnourished child with duct tape on their limbs and open wounds. Officials announced the incident, highlighting the severity of the child's condition. A second malnourished child was also found in a nearby home.
The Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department received a distress call about a juvenile in need of help. The child had managed to escape and sought assistance from neighbours. The neighbours noticed the distressing state of the child and called the police, leading to the discovery of the shocking situation.
Franke and Hildebrandt's arrest has stirred conversation regarding their business and their past online presence. The two were known for sharing relationship and parenting advice videos. Their teachings were criticised in the past for prioritising certain principles over the well-being of children.
The incident sheds light on concerns raised earlier about Franke's parenting style and allegations of abuse within her family. The arrest has prompted discussions among viewers and followers.
The 8 Passengers YouTube channel, which featured Franke, her husband, and their six children, garnered substantial attention before being taken down.
Eldest daughter Shari Franke, who had distanced herself from the family, expressed relief at the news of the arrests, indicating that they had been trying to bring attention to the situation for years.
As investigations continue, the focus remains on the safety and wellbeing of the children involved. The severity of the charges underscores the importance of addressing child abuse and neglect within communities.
Family of 33-year-old Larissa Borges shared devastating news Wednesday, expressing their profound grief over loss
Hurricane Idalia's forceful Category 3 impact in Keaton Beach, Florida, brought winds reaching 125 mph and unleashed...
Analysis focuses on towns with populations below 100,000 and discussed four key metrics of community, safety,...
Launch was conducted just day after Seoul, Washington conclude their 11 days of exercises which had been criticised by...
Yashraj made this magical moment take place after months of meticulous planning and countless calls to airport staff
Maroufian was first arrested in November 2022 for interviewing the father of Mahsa Amini