Kanye West, Bianca Censori leave onlookers guessing with boat stunt in Italy

American rapper Kanye West, who knows how to attract the spotlight, has come under fire after he was caught on camera while doing a stunt at boat with his wife Bianca Censori.

The 46-year-old "Strong" rapper caught with his pants down during a boat ride in Italy, leaving fan in awe with his unknown activities.

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, who remains in news for his controversial moves, once again gave onlookers quite a show as his back was exposed to tourists in neighboring boats.



The father-of-four seemed unbothered as he looked quite in amore with his employee-turned-wife Bianca, while enjoying boat riding a river taxi in Venice’s famed canals this week.

The lovebirds appeared relaxed during the outing, in which the musician and Australian model were joined by a driver and an unidentified female friend.

West, who was dressed in all black appeared very open sitting atop at an elevated area with his coverings partially down for unknown reasons. The video of the two went viral, attracting massive backlash.

AT one moment, when the vessel docked, Bianca appeared adjusting her gray leather trench coat as they exited the boat.



She and her shoeless “husband” held hands as they strolled the streets with their mystery companion, who was dressed in an all-black ensemble complete with matching sunglasses.



Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly tied the knot just two months after the rapper's divorce from his first wife, Kim Kardashian, was finalised.

